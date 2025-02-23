Tejashwi Yadav on why Nitish Kumar's son should join politics: ‘Would save JDU’

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that JDU would be saved from the Bharatiya Janata Party and other NDA partners if Nitish Kumar's son Nishat joined politics. A view of poster of Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar JDU office in Patna.(Hindustan Times)

"I would be happy if he enters politics. Perhaps it would give a new lease of life to the party (JDU) founded by the late Sharad Yadav. His father has been hijacked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had found fault with Nitish Kumar's DNA," said the former Bihar deputy chief ministers.

"His other allies are Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, both of whom have an axe to grind against the CM. Till recently, all these allies had been questioning Nitish Kumar's mental health," Yadav added.

Notably, speculations have been rife that Nishant, 47, could enter politics ahead of the assembly polls due later this year though neither he nor his father have spoken on the matter so far.

Yadav also slammed Nishant for appealing to the people of Bihar they vote for Nitish in the upcoming assembly polls as the JD(U) supremo was a "100 per cent" fit.

"My father is fitter than his father", quipped Yadav, when his response was sought to Nishant's remarks the day before.

"Nobody has done as much as Lalu ji for the downtrodden. It was during his reign that recommendations of the Mandal Commission were implemented in Bihar," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav on speculations about ‘early elections’

On being asked about a cryptic statement made by minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a close aide of the JD(U) supremo about being ready for the polls, Yadav said he wonders if there was an alliance between EC and the BJP.

Also Read | Delhi poll results to impact Bihar? Lalu Yadav responds

Chaudhary recently said that he and his party were "ready for polls at any time", which has triggered speculations of elections being held earlier than scheduled.

"I wonder if they have entered into some type of alliance with the Election Commission, which, like ED and CBI has started functioning like an instrument of the ruling BJP at the Centre," Yadav said.

(With PTI inputs)