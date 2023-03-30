Home / India News / Tejashwi Yadav reveals what ‘Dada’ Lalu named his newly-born daughter

Tejashwi Yadav reveals what ‘Dada’ Lalu named his newly-born daughter

ByManjiri Chitre
Mar 30, 2023 03:29 PM IST

Earlier on Monday, Lalu Yadav had shared pictures of him along with Rabri Devi holding their granddaughter.

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday revealed his newly-born daughter's name - given by his father Lalu Prasad Yadav. Announcing on Twitter, Tejashwi said his daughter is named “Katyayani”.

“Thank you everyone for sending your love, blessings, and best wishes on the birth of our lovely daughter. The girl's grandfather @laluprasadrjd has named her Katyayani,” he wrote in Hindi.

Notably, ‘Katyayani’ is an aspect of Mahadevi and the slayer of the tyrannical demon Mahishasura. The goddess is the sixth among the Navadurgas - the nine forms of the Hindu goddess Durga who is worshipped during the festival of Navaratri.

Earlier on Monday, Lalu Yadav had shared pictures of him along with Rabri Devi holding their granddaughter, and said that “holding your child's child for the first time is a wonderful, exciting, happy, and mesmerizing moment.”

“Sometimes there is a feeling that grandchildren take even a little part of your soul from you,” he added.

Tejashwi Yadav had also shared a photo of holding his newborn daughter, with his wife Rajshree Yadav (formerly Rachel Godinho). "God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Congratulations to you and your entire family, Tejashwi ji, for this blessing of Mata Rani on Navratri. Lots of love and blessings to daughter Rani, God bless your family always.”

