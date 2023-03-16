Extortion case registered against Tejashwi Yadav’s cousin in Patna

PATNA: The Bihar police have registered a first information report (FIR) against deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav’s cousin Nagendra Rai in connection with allegations that he demanded ₹2 crore from a builder. According to the FIR, Nagendra reached the spot after the police team left, flashed his pistol and allegedly thrashed Nitin Kumar’s brother. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The FIR was registered on a March 13 complaint by Nitin Kumar, director of Subh Shaurya Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, station house officer of Danapur police station KP Singh said. The demand is alleged to have been made on March 11 when Nitin Kumar was getting the boundary markings done for a parcel of land on the Danapur-Khagaul road in state capital Patna.

Nagendra, who is already named in six criminal cases, was arrested and released on bail in a 2017 case of intimidation registered in connection with the same parcel of land.

According to the FIR, Nagendra reached the spot after the police team left, flashed his pistol and allegedly thrashed Nitin Kumar’s brother because he had not been paid. Kumar said he called the local police but no one responded. He later filed a complaint with the district police chief’s office.

Nagendra later filed a cross-complaint against the land owner, Subhash Chandra Rai, 73, for allegedly trying to extort ₹5 lakh from him.

“We have received both the complaints and an investigation is underway,” said city SP (West) Rajesh Kumar.