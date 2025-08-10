Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha has two EPIC numbers, says Tejashwi Yadav in fresh charge; leader reacts

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav levelled a fresh allegation on Sunday, claiming Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar's deputy chief minister, has two electors photo identify card (EPIC) numbers in two different assembly constituencies. However, Sinha has issued a clarification saying he did apply for his name to be removed from the one constituency, but it did not happen. LoP in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna.(PTI)

The Bihar leader's charge came amid Opposition's tirade against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state ahead of Assembly elections.

During a press conference, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that data on the deputy CM having two EPIC numbers can be found on the Election Commission's online application. Sinha's age is 57 on one of the numbers, and 60 on another, the RJD leader said.

"The new voter list, which has been given to the district president of all the parties. This is also there in the new list. So now, who is doing fraud in this? People should know this..." Tejashwi Yadav said.

He alleged that the "fraud" could only have two possibilities, saying "either the entire process of SIR of the Election Commission is fraudulent or the Bihar Deputy CM is a fraud."

Tejashwi Yadav's fresh charge came days after he alleged that his name was missing from the “draft electoral rolls” published by the poll panel as part of the SIR in Bihar.

“Now look! I am myself not registered as a voter. This disqualifies me from contesting elections. Perhaps, I cease to be treated as a citizen and stand deprived of the right to live in this house,” Yadav had said.

However, his charge was countered by the Election Commission, which released a copy of the draft roll showing Yadav’s name and other details at serial number 416.

His fresh charge linked to the Bihar deputy chief minister also follows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's explosive allegations of the poll panel colluding with the BJP, and of "vote chori".

The Congress leader had alleged theft of 1,00,250 votes in a Karnataka constituency, further claiming that the theft model was being used in many constituencies across the country.