Tejasvi Surya becomes first MP to complete Ironman challenge; PM Modi lauds feat

Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya achieved significant feat on Sunday as the first member of parliament to complete an Ironman triathlon. Surya, who was previously part of a relay team in 2022 where he completed the 90 km cycling segment, finished the entire distance this year, clocking a time of 8 hours, 27 minutes, and 32 seconds. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya holding the national flag poses for a picture after becoming the first public representative to complete the gruelling 'Ironman 70.3 endurance Goa', on Sunday.( Tejasvi Surya-X)

“Over the last 4 months, I have trained rigorously to improve my fitness and as a result, am happy to share that I have completed this challenge!” Surya shared on social media.

The MP from Bengaluru South credited the inspiration to Fit India movement, adding that his journey towards fitness has brought discipline and confidence, qualities he believes are essential for the nation’s youth.

ALSO READ- ‘Thrives on fear’: Karnataka Minister slams Tejasvi Surya for Waqf Board claims

What is Ironman race?

The Ironman 70.3 triathlon involves a challenging sequence of a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km bike ride, and a 21.1 km run, totaling 113 km.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and several other leaders congratulated Surya on his achievement. "Commendable feat! I am sure this will inspire many more youngsters to pursue fitness related activities," PM said in X post.

ALSO READ- Omar Abdullah runs 21 km ‘without training’ in 1st ever Kashmir marathon

Who won the fourth edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa?

The fourth edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa was flagged off by tennis legend and race ambassador Leander Paes, alongside Surya, Yoska Founder & CEO Deepak Raj, and Herbalife India's marketing director Ganeshan V S.

Around 1,200 participants took part, completing the swim, bike, and run stages along Goa’s scenic Miramar Beach.

ALSO READ- EXCLUSIVE| Saiyami Kher on compeleting the Ironman race: Finishing the triathlon has always been on my bucket list

The men’s title was claimed by former Ironman champion, Bishworjit Saikhom of the Indian Army, who returned to his winning form with a personal best time of 4 hours, 32 minutes, and 4 seconds.

In the women’s category, Egypt's Yasmin Halawa took the top spot, finishing at 5 hours, 22 minutes, and 50 seconds.