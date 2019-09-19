Telangana BJP MLA talks of forming private army to take on ‘anti-nationals’

india

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:19 IST

Lone MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana T Raja Singh, known for his controversial comments, on Wednesday announced that he was creating a “private army of young nationalists” who would deal with internal forces that were posing a threat to national security.

In two separate video messages, one in Telugu and another in Hindi, the BJP MLA, who represents Goshamahal assembly constituency in Hyderabad, declared that his “army” would drive away such elements out of the country and if required, send them to hell.

Singh, who has been staying away from the ongoing monsoon session of the Telangana assembly for the last five days, said he was running a 10-day camp in Bengaluru in which training was being given to “the army” that would strive for the establishment of “Hindu Rashtra and to protect Hindu dharma” and the nation.

“We are determined to create a Hindu rashtra for which we need an army. Six months ago, we planned to organize a camp to form an army and invited brave and young Hinduvadi patriots. A big discussion has been going on in this camp about this army,” he said.

The MLA revealed that the participants in the camp had taken a pledge that they would become soldiers, on the lines of Indian Army which was fighting on the borders. “While Indian Army is meant for protecting the nation from outside enemies, there is a need for an army to fight the internal enemies, who are out to destabilize the nation. We are preparing such an army,” he said.

He said the army he was contemplating would be created in all parts of the country. “In the coming days, this army will weed out anti-nationals and traitors and throw them out of the country; or even send them to Jahannum (hell),” he said.

Apparently, the camp is being held for the last three days, as Singh said it would continue for seven more days. He, however, did not disclose where exactly the camp is being run.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 15:19 IST