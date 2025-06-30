10 dead, several injured after reactor explosion causes fire at chemical factory in Telangana

At least 10 people were killed after a fire broke out in Sigachi Chemical Industry in Pashamylaram, Telangana, PTI news agency reported on Monday. As per the report, the fire erupted due to a reactor explosion in the factory. As per reports, the fire erupted due to a reactor explosion in the factory. (PTI)

Telangana fire officials have stated around 15 to 20 people have been injured due to the reaction blast.

According to Telangana Today, many workers are also feared to have been trapped due to the explosion.

As per reports, 11 fire engines have been deployed at the scene and firefighting operations are underway. Rescue and search teams have also been deployed at the site to find the trapped workers.

This is a developing story...