Telangana CM meets SP chief Akhilesh

Published on Jul 30, 2022 12:25 AM IST
During the hour-long meeting, the two leaders discussed the prevailing political situation and other national issues, according to an official statement.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India

New Delhi

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence here and discussed national politics.

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav was also present in the meeting.

The chief minister, who was in the national capital for the last three days, held several meetings with his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs and discussed various issues concerning the state. He is also expected to meet farmers’ union representatives.

Saturday, July 30, 2022
