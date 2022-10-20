Telangana DGP asks ailing Maoist leaders to surrender to get treatment

Telangana director general of police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday called upon all top Maoist leaders from the state suffering from various ailments to surrender and join the mainstream of the society.

The DGP made a sudden visit to the forest areas of Mulugu district amid reports of some senior leaders of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) were moving on the borders of Telangana and Chhattisgarh, waiting to enter the state to undergo treatment for their ailments.

There were also intelligence inputs that the banned Maoist outfit was planning to appoint a new state committee for Telangana with fresh faces and step-up fresh recruitments into the cadre, officers familiar with the development said.

Reddy, who flew down to the Maoist-infested areas, held a meeting with top police officers of Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts and also state intelligence chief Prabhakar Rao.

Instructions have been issued to the police officers of all the three districts bordering Chhattisgarh to step up the joint operations and keep a constant vigil on the movements of the outlawed extremists, the DGP told reporters.

Several Maoist leaders from Telangana are underground in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and other states, he said. “According to our information, there are nearly 130 extremists from Telangana in the entire Maoist outfit. Out of 20 members of the central committee of the outfit, 11 are from Telangana,” he added.

Stating that many of them who had crossed 60 years were suffering from chronic diseases, Reddy said they were trying to enter the state for treatment. “I request them to surrender to the police and join the mainstream,” he said. “We shall provide them healthcare and extend them rehabilitation facilities.”

The DGP also asked the family members of the Maoist leaders to see that they surrender to the police and lead a normal life. “At the same time, the police forces will make all out efforts to weed out the Maoists from the forests of Telangana and Chhattisgarh,” said the DGP.

