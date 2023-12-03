close_game
close_game
News / India News / Telangana results 2023 LIVE Narsapur, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak, GajweI, Siddipet, Medak assembly constituencies
Live

Telangana results 2023 LIVE Narsapur, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak, GajweI, Siddipet, Medak assembly constituencies

Dec 03, 2023 07:05 AM IST
OPEN APP

Telangana Election Result Live Update on Dec 3, 2023:Get latest vote counting for Narsapur, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak, GajweI,Siddipet,Medak constituencies

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Medak Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Narsapur, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak, GajweI, Siddipet and Medak assembly constituencies.

Voters stand in queue to cast their votes for the Telangana Assembly elections
Voters stand in queue to cast their votes for the Telangana Assembly elections

Counting to begin for Medak assembly constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming from the area

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
NarsapurAavula Raji ReddyINC
SangareddyResult Awaited-
PatancheruKata Srinivas GoudINC
DubbakKotta Prabhakar ReddyBRS
GajwelKalvakuntla Chandrashekar RaoBRS
SiddipetThanneeru Harish RaoBRS
MedakMynampally Rohit RaoINC

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Medak area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
NarsapurChilumula Madan ReddyTRS
SangareddyJagga ReddyINC
PatancheruG. Mahipal ReddyBRS
DubbakM. Raghunandan Rao (2020 by-elections)BJP
GajwelKalvakuntla Chandrashekar RaoTRS
SiddipetThanneeru Harish RaoTRS
MedakPadma Devender ReddyTRS

Keep a track of all the latest information coming from Telangana with Hindustan Times.

Telangana Assembly Election: Full Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:02 AM IST

    Counting has begun

    Counting has begun

  • Dec 03, 2023 06:54 AM IST

    Counting to begin soon

    Counting to begin soon

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana telangana assembly election
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out