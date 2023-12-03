Telangana results 2023 LIVE Narsapur, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak, GajweI, Siddipet, Medak assembly constituencies

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Medak Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Narsapur, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak, GajweI, Siddipet and Medak assembly constituencies. Voters stand in queue to cast their votes for the Telangana Assembly elections

Counting to begin for Medak assembly constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming from the area

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Narsapur Aavula Raji Reddy INC Sangareddy Result Awaited - Patancheru Kata Srinivas Goud INC Dubbak Kotta Prabhakar Reddy BRS Gajwel Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao BRS Siddipet Thanneeru Harish Rao BRS Medak Mynampally Rohit Rao INC

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Medak area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Narsapur Chilumula Madan Reddy TRS Sangareddy Jagga Reddy INC Patancheru G. Mahipal Reddy BRS Dubbak M. Raghunandan Rao (2020 by-elections) BJP Gajwel Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao TRS Siddipet Thanneeru Harish Rao TRS Medak Padma Devender Reddy TRS

