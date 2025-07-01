Telangana factory blast: Death toll rises to 34 in reactor explosion at chemical plant

The death toll due to the explosion at a Telangana chemical factory increased to 34 on Tuesday, reported PTI news agency, citing officials. The death toll initially stood at 12. An explosion at a pharma plant, at Pashamylaram, in Sangareddy district, Telangana has killed around 34 people, say officials(PTI)

"Several bodies have been found under the debris while removing it. As many as 31 bodies have been extricated from the debris while three died in hospital while undergoing treatment. The last leg of the rescue operation is still going on," district Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj told PTI.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to visit the accident site on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, a suspected reactor explosion triggered a blast and fire at the Sigachi Chemical Industry in Pashamylaram.

Speaking to reporters, State health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha said around 90 employees were in the factory at the time of the incident.

“The explosion blew up the industrial shed completely and the force of the blast was so intense that some of the workers were thrown up in the air and they fell down about 100 metres away,” he added, quoting the workers.

Following the explosion, rescue and firefighting operations were carried out at the plant, during which at least 10 bodies were recovered.

While the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected to have been caused by a chemical reaction.

On Tuesday, local media reported that the rescue operations are underway by NDRF, HYDRAA and Telangana Fire Disaster Response teams.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma also expressed grief over the tragic accident. Paying condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident, the state governor wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Governor also spoke to the Labour, Employment Training and Factories (LETF) Principal Secretary M.Dan Kishore, and directed him to extend all possible assistance and help to all the victims of the blast.