‘Workers hurled 100 metres away’: Eyewitnesses recall Telangana factory explosion horror

Eyewitnesses at the pharmaceutical unit in Telangana’s Pashamylaram industrial estate, located in Sangareddy district, recounted the terrifying moments of the massive explosion that has so far claimed at least 42 lives, with more bodies being recovered during ongoing rescue efforts. The explosion at a Telangana pharmaceutical plant on Monday, June 30, 2025, led to the collapse of the unit and quickly spread fire to nearby buildings on-site.(PTI)

Describing the aftermath to the media, eyewitnesses said the blast's impact was so powerful that “workers were tossed into the air and thrown several metres away.”

Reports indicate that several workers were close to the reactor when it exploded. According to South First, many of those employed at the facility were migrant labourers from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and other states.

Workers flung, fell 100 metres away

On Monday, Telangana health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha told reporters that about 90 employees were present at the time of the blast, according to news agency PTI.

Quoting workers, he said, “The explosion blew up the industrial shed completely and the force of the blast was so intense that some of the workers were thrown up in the air and they fell down about 100 metres away.”

Patancheru MLA Mahipal Reddy, speaking at the scene, accused the company of neglecting safety protocols. “The company is running without any safety precautions. Many people have been injured and have died,” he stated, also alleging that the management was withholding the actual casualty figures.

What went wrong?

The explosion at the Telangana pharmaceutical facility caused the manufacturing unit to collapse, with flames rapidly engulfing nearby buildings within the factory compound.

On Monday, Y Nagi Reddy, Director General of the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services, said rescue teams were uncertain about how many individuals remained trapped beneath the rubble. He said, “As per industrial experts, the incident happened during the air handling/drying of Microcrystalline cellulose. We are currently unsure of the number of people under the debris.”

The blast occurred around 9.20 am on Monday at the production unit of Sigachi Industries Ltd, a prominent producer of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), as well as pharmaceutical excipients, food ingredients, and cosmetic products. In a statement, the company confirmed: “The incident happened at approximately 9.20 am in the vicinity of our Hyderabad plant located at Pashamylaram, Phase-1.”

Later in the day, Sigachi Industries informed the stock exchange that production at the Hyderabad facility would be suspended for 90 days to allow for repairs and restoration. “In addition to the human losses, the incident also caused damage to certain ancillary equipment and civil structures within the facility,” the filing noted. The company added, “While the exact number of injured is currently being confirmed, the well-being of our personnel remains our foremost priority.”

Sigachi Industries operates three MCC manufacturing units, with the Hyderabad plant – where the explosion took place – contributing 6,000 MTPA out of the company’s total 21,700 MTPA capacity. The remaining output comes from two other facilities in Gujarat.

The blast has caused widespread panic among local communities and workers, as thick smoke spread across the area, triggering breathing difficulties. Authorities have begun evacuating nearby residents as a safety precaution.