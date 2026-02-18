Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced the creation of a dedicated zone for global capability centres (GCCs) for life sciences companies in the upcoming Bharat Future City on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Telangana gets special zone for bio-firms in Future City

Interacting with top executives and representatives of several global life sciences companies on the sidelines of BioAsia 2026 summit held at Hitex convention centre in Hyderabad, the chief minister said the dedicated zone for GCCs would have special emphasis on facilitating innovation centres for global life sciences companies.

Revanth Reddy asserted that the state government was committed to providing all necessary support for companies looking to invest in Hyderabad. He pointed out that several leading life sciences companies have already established their GCCs in Hyderabad.

An official statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said Opella Healthcare, a global consumer healthcare company, with its global headquarters in France, is expanding its GCC operations in a 42,000 square feet facility, creating up to 500 jobs within the next year.

Earlier, inaugurating the BioAsia-2026, the chief minister said the summit stands as proof of Hyderabad’s success as a life sciences hub. He expressed confidence that BioAsia held in Hyderabad would soon be recognised on the lines of the World Economic Forum organised in Davos.

Revanth Reddy highlighted Telangana’s strengths which will support its rise from being a global vaccine capital to become global life sciences capital. He mentioned the recent launch of the Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy at Davos, the expansion of Genome Valley, launch of 1Bio or world-class research and innovation, the acceleration of Green Pharma City, and opening of various global capability centres in Hyderabad.

BioAsia 2026 saw a record participation with more than 4,000 delegates representing 500 top companies of the life sciences ecosystem from all over the world.