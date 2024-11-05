Telangana govt constitutes panel on backward class quota in local bodies

The Telangana government, headed by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, on Monday appointed retired IAS officer Busani Venkateshwara Rao as the chairman of the dedicated commission to look into the proportion of reservations to be provided in the conduct of local body elections in the state. The Revanth Reddy-led government said the commission would conduct a rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness in the local bodies within the state of Telangana. (Mohammed Aleemuddin)

A government order, issued to this effect on Monday evening, said the commission would conduct a rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness in the local bodies within the state of Telangana in order to specify the proportion of reservations for various sections.

The government appointed IFS officer B Saidulu as the secretary of the dedicated commission to assist the chairman. “The commission will submit a comprehensive report to the state government as expeditiously as possible, preferably, within a period of one month,” the order said.

The appointment of the commission follows a high court order of October 30 asking the state government to follow the Constitutional mandate and the law laid down by the Supreme Court in deciding the reservations in local bodies, the order said. The commission is entitled to consider the material evidence collected by the Backward Classes Commission to facilitate the commission for expeditious submission of report.

It also may take the assistance from various organisations, institutions or individuals for obtaining such information or statistics as it may consider necessary from the Central and state government offices, public sector undertakings, establishments, commissions, universities and other institutions or authorities, the order further said.

The Commission may also avail services of experts and researchers by holding meetings with them and if necessary, study tours may also be organised and also seek assistance of recognized research institutions as and when necessary for analysis of the empirical data and also for the efficient and effective functioning of the commission, it added.