Viveka murder case: Telangana HC asks CBI not to arrest Kadapa MP till April 25

The Telangana high court on Tuesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation not to arrest YSR Congress party MP from Kadapa YS Avinash Reddy till April 25 but said the agency could question him in connection with the murder of his uncle and former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy in March 2019, people familiar with the matter said. Telangana HC asks CBI not to arrest YS Avinash Reddy till April 25. (PTI)

A single-judge bench of the high court headed by Justice Surender Reddy gave an interim judgement to this effect in the afternoon, while hearing the anticipatory bail petition of Avinash Reddy, cousin of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The judge asked the Kadapa MP to appear before the investigating officers of the CBI regularly till April 25 and cooperate with them. He also asked the CBI to record the entire process of interrogation of Avinash Reddy and submit in writing all the questions to be posed to him during the interrogation.

The judge posted the case to April 25 for further hearing on his anticipatory bail petition.

The CBI told the court that it would question the MP from along with his father YS Bhaskar Reddy who was arrested on Sunday and his close aide Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy, who was arrested last week in the same case.

Earlier in the day, a criminal court at Nampally in Hyderabad granted a six-day custody of both Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy for further questioning in connection with the Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

