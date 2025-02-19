Telangana HC lawyer Pasnooru Venugopal Rao suffers heart attack while arguing case, dies

A senior advocate, Pasnooru Venugopal Rao, reportedly passed away after suffering a massive heart attack while arguing a case at the Telangana high court on Tuesday, February 18. Telangana high court (File Photo)

Pasnooru Venugopal Rao breathed his last at the court hall, where he had been practising since 1998, The Times of India reported.

The tragedy struck around 1 pm, when the lawyer, 66, was arguing a second appeal case before Justice Alishetty Laxmi Narayana, the report said.

According to lawyers, Pasnooru Venugopal Rao was feeling uneasy in the court hall, but tried to fulfil his responsibility towards his client, whose case was listed for hearing. The judge suspended the court work after the incident.

A few advocates attempted CPR on Rao and shifted him to the Osmania Hospital, but doctors there declared him brought dead.

Telangana high court's acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, meanwhile, said there would be no ‘adverse orders’, even if advocates failed to turn up for cases on the day.

The deceased has a son, Ananth Aathreya, a lawyer himself, and who is also practising at the Telangana high court. He also has a US-based daughter, who is now rushing back to Hyderabad.