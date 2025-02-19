Telangana HC lawyer Pasnooru Venugopal Rao suffers heart attack while arguing case, dies
Senior advocate Pasnooru Venugopal Rao, 66, had been practising at the Telangana high court since 1998.
A senior advocate, Pasnooru Venugopal Rao, reportedly passed away after suffering a massive heart attack while arguing a case at the Telangana high court on Tuesday, February 18.
Also Read: Heart attack or just chest pain? Know crucial difference that can save your life
Pasnooru Venugopal Rao breathed his last at the court hall, where he had been practising since 1998, The Times of India reported.
The tragedy struck around 1 pm, when the lawyer, 66, was arguing a second appeal case before Justice Alishetty Laxmi Narayana, the report said.
According to lawyers, Pasnooru Venugopal Rao was feeling uneasy in the court hall, but tried to fulfil his responsibility towards his client, whose case was listed for hearing. The judge suspended the court work after the incident.
Also Read: Man suffers heart attack at train station, gets revived, wakes up saying, ‘need to rush to work’
A few advocates attempted CPR on Rao and shifted him to the Osmania Hospital, but doctors there declared him brought dead.
Telangana high court's acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, meanwhile, said there would be no ‘adverse orders’, even if advocates failed to turn up for cases on the day.
Also Read: MP woman dies of heart attack in shock after 33-year-old son's death by suicide
The deceased has a son, Ananth Aathreya, a lawyer himself, and who is also practising at the Telangana high court. He also has a US-based daughter, who is now rushing back to Hyderabad.