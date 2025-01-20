MP woman dies of heart attack in shock after 33-year-old son's death by suicide

Unable to bear the news of her son's death by suicide after he failed to get a government job, a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior died of a heart attack, police said on Sunday The deceased was stressed as he failed to get a government job despite appearing for related exams, his brother claimed.(Pixabay/Representative)

The 33-year-old engineering graduate died by suicide by consuming a poisonous substance on Saturday night under the Gwalior police station limits, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

The victim's brother said he was at a marriage ceremony on Saturday night when he received a call from his father about his younger brother consuming a poisonous substance.

"When I reached home, I found his room locked from inside. I managed to enter the room from our neighbour's home and found Manish lying unconscious," victim's brother said.

Deceased failed to get govt job

The deceased was stressed as he failed to get a government job despite appearing for related exams, his brother claimed.

When the victim's mother was told about her son's death by suicide, she could not bear the shock and died, victim's brother informed.

The victim had been unsuccessfully trying for several years to crack competitive examinations to get a government job, which led him to take the extreme step, the report mentioned.

"A hospital informed on Sunday morning that the man has died. When his mother was told about her son's death, she suffered a heart attack and died," Gwalior police station in-charge Asif Mirza said, adding that a case was registered.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290