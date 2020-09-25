e-paper
Home / India News / Telangana HC orders another autopsy of three maoists

The court, after hearing a petition filed by advocate P Raghunath directed the state government to arrange for the autopsy by a forensic expert from MGM Hospital in Warangal.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 01:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
         

The Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered re-postmortem of three Maoists, a day after they were killed in an “exchange of fire” with the police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the state.

Petitioner Prof Gaddam Laxman alleged that the action of the police was “illegal and arbitrary.” The exchange of fire took place on Wednesday at some hillocks in Chennapuram forest under Charla police station limits during combing operations, police had said.

