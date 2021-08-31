Telangana high court stays govt decision to reopen schools from September 1

The Telangana high court on Tuesday put a stay on state government's order to reopen educational institutions from September 1, news agency ANI reported. Schools, colleges and other institutions are closed in the state due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Imposing the stay on reopening of schools, the high court said that no student from any school - private or government, KG to class 12 - will be compelled to attend physical classes.

The high court's order was in response to a public interest litigation (PIL). It asked the state government to file an affidavit on the matter.

The Telangana government had on August 24 announced that all government and private educational institutions including Anganwadi centres in the state will be allowed to reopen from September 1.

The decision was taken after a high-level review meeting chaired by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). He said that the education system in the state has suffered a lot because of Covid-19.

The state government had issued detailed guidelines for the reopening of schools. The schools were ordered to clean the premises and water tanks, and sanitise the classrooms.

The schools were getting ready to hold classes and welcome students. Wearing masks and carrying hand sanitisers were made mandatory for every student.