Telangana leads country in economic development: Governor

Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday expressed confidence that the state would lead the country in economic development, agricultural strength, technological innovation, social justice, and human dignity in the coming days. Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Varma being welcomed by state legislative assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar during the budget session in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (ANI)

“Today, Telangana is a state of possibilities, of growth and of empowerment. The Telangana of tomorrow will be even greater, showing a new direction to the entire country,” Varma said, addressing the joint session of the state legislative assembly and legislative council on the first day of the commencement of the budget session.

The session began on a stormy note with the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs repeatedly interrupting the governor’s speech by raising slogans, accusing the Congress government of indulging in corruption and shouting that the government was misleading the governor with false claims.

After a gap of nearly eight months, BRS president and leader of opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao entered the assembly, but he left the House soon after the completion of the governor’s speech even as his party MLAs continued to disrupt it.

In his speech, the governor explained how the Congress government was acknowledging the struggles and sacrifices of various sections of people that led to the formation of Telangana state. “The government is planning to honour literary and cultural legends like Gaddar, Guda Anjaiah, Bandi Yadagiri, and others as a tribute to the voices that echoed the aspirations of our people,” he said.

He said the adoption of “Jaya Jayahe Telangana...” song as the state song was a celebration of the past, present, and future of Telangana. “The official adoption of the ’Telangana Thalli’ statue further reinforces the state’s unique identity and inclusive spirit, as it is a reflection of every individual who belongs to Telangana, cutting across caste, class, and regional lines,” he said.

Varma explained how the state government had ensured financial security of the farming community by implementing ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver, benefiting 2.535 million farmers by spending ₹20,617 crore. “Further, under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, direct financial assistance has been enhanced to ₹12,000 per acre per year, allowing farmers to invest in modern techniques, better seeds, and improved irrigation,” he said.

The governor pointed out that the government had extended support to landless agricultural labourers under the Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa scheme, providing ₹12,000 per annum to families who work tirelessly in the fields. He also explained other farmer-friendly initiatives like establishment of 566 Rythu Vedikas and implementation of Rythu Nestham initiative in all 532 rural mandals.

“A bonus of ₹500 per quintal for fine variety of paddy, amounting to ₹1,206.44 crore, has also been released to farmers to ensure fair pricing and income security for farmers who produce the varieties of paddy that our people consume,” he said.

Describing the Maha Lakshmi scheme as a game-changer in women empowerment, Varma said the government had provided 1,496.3 million free bus trips for women, saving them ₹5,005.95 crore in travel costs. “Through the recently approved Indira Mahila Shakti Mission policy, the government is creating one crore (10 million) women entrepreneurs, with a ₹1 lakh crore financial assistance target,” he said.

He explained about the implementation of other welfare schemes like Gruha Jyoti, providing free electricity for families consuming up to 200 units, benefitting 5 million poor families, supply of subsidised LPG cylinders at a cost of ₹500, benefitting 4.3 million families and allocation of a 1,000 MW solar power project exclusively for women-led SHGs, making them key players in the renewable energy sector.

The governor highlighted the other schemes like establishment of Young India Skill University, Young India Physical Education and Sports University, Young India Integrated Residential Schools and creation of 55,000 jobs in the last 16 months.

Varma explained the state government’s massive programme of conducting a comprehensive Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey across the state, besides categorisation of Scheduled Castes for extending them reservations. “The government is planning to introduce a bill to provide legislative backing for 42% reservation for Other Backward Classes, based on the findings of the recently conducted survey,” he said.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the governor’s speech was like a press conference of the Congress leaders at the Gandhi Bhavan. “The government forced the governor to tell lies on the floor of the House. None of the claims made by him on the implementation of schemes is true,” he said.

KTR pointed out that there was no mention of crisis in the irrigation sector and increasing number of suicides by farmers in the governor’s speech. “The speech has not talked about the loans taken by the government. It has no vision, no planning,” he added.