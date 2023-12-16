Telangana liberated from autocratic rule, says governor; BRS hits back

The people of Telangana have given a clear verdict to liberate themselves from 10 years of repression in the recently concluded elections to the state assembly, Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan being welcomed by the state Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on her arrival to address the Telangana Assembly in Hyderabad on Friday. (PTI)

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, however, slammed Tamilisai and said that she “conveniently ignored” the development achieved by Telangana in the last 10 years.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

She said that the people’s verdict unequivocally stated that they would not “tolerate any repression”. Delivering her first address to the newly-formed state assembly, the governor said Telangana was breathing fresh air of freedom and liberty now, having been liberated from autocratic rule and dictatorial tendencies.

“This verdict became a cornerstone for civil rights and democratic rule. The iron barricades that divided rulers from the people have been dismantled. I feel proud to say that the glass houses and obstacles have been removed and the true people’s governance has begun,” she said.

Recalling the statement of chief minister A Revanth Reddy at the time of swearing-in, Tamilisai said in a democracy, the rulers are not feudal lords but only servants of the people. “This is the people’s government, and it is the people’s governance. People can express their problems and get their grievances redressed by the government at any time,” she said.

She added that the state government was committed to implementing six guarantees for the welfare and development of the people. “The chief minister has already signed the file giving legal sanctity to the six guarantees and within 48 hours, the government has implemented two of them — free travel facility to women in RTC buses under Mahalakshmi scheme and enhancement of limit of free treatment to the poor to ₹10 lakh under the Rajiv Arogya Sri scheme,” she said.

She said that the government will lay out a definite and time-bound action plan to implement other guarantees promised in the poll manifesto such as the Mahalakshmi Scheme, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Houses, Yuva Vikasam, and Cheyutha, within 100 days of its governance.

“We are assuring people in the state that we will implement the Warangal declaration made for farmers, the Hyderabad Yuva declaration made for youth, the SC& ST declaration announced in Chevella, and the BC declaration promised in Kamareddy in its letter and spirit very soon. As promised, we will identify the families of martyrs, allot them 250 sq yards of the house sites and also pay them an honorarium,” she said.

The governor also reiterated the state government’s resolve to provide quality, uninterrupted power supply to the agriculture sector and minimum support price for each and every crop and said that there would be an action plan to waive the farm loans to the tune of ₹2 lakh.

She also explained the other priorities of the government such as bringing the power sector, which was in huge debts to the extent of ₹81,000 crore, back on tracks distribution of title deeds for assigned and “podu” lands, initiation of probe into irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram project, completion of pending irrigation projects, filling up of vacant government jobs by overhauling Telangana state public service commission, distribution of house sites to the poor and resolving all the grievances of the people being represented at Praja Vani programme.

“In the last nine-and-a-half years, all the institutions have been destroyed. The institutions and organisations that should work democratically have been unfortunately degraded to serve individuals. It will not augur well in a democracy where institutions indulged in individual worship,” he said.

Reacting strongly to the governor’s address, Bharat Rashtra Samithi legislator Kadiyam Srihari said Tamilisai had only read out the Congress manifesto, but had not disclosed any roadmap for the development of the state.

“She has conveniently ignored the development achieved by Telangana in the last 10 years, including highest per capita income and achieving No. 1 status in foodgrains production for which it had received several awards and accolades from the Centre and NITI Aayog,” Srihari said.

The BRS leader said the governor had resorted to blatant lying by saying that Telangana was liberated from repression. “In fact, Telangana got the liberation in 2014 itself,” he pointed out.