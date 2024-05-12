Telangana Lok Sabha Election Phase 4: Key fights to look out for

After a high-decibel campaign which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders of Congress and BRS, the stage is now set for polling on Monday to elect 17 Lok Sabha members from Telangana in a single phase. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (left) and BJP's K Madhavi Latha.(PTI)

A contingent of 73,000 civil police personnel, 500 sections of the state special police, 164 companies of central armed police forces, three companies of Tamil Nadu police, 2,088 officials from other departments and 7,000 home guards have been deployed as part of security measures, according to news agency PTI, which cited the Telangana DGP office. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

Over 3.31 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in 35,356 polling stations across the state. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4 nationwide.

Telangana Lok Sabha Election Phase 4: Some of the Key fights to look out for



Asaduddin Owaisi vs Madhavi Latha (Hyderabad)

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, a four-time Lok Sabha MP, is seeking re-election from the party's bastion of Hyderabad constituency. He will be facing BJP's K Madhavi Latha, a novice but enthusiastic candidate. She is BJP's first female candidate from the Hyderabad constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM won with a margin of 282,186 votes. Owaisi secured 517,471 votes with a vote share of 58.9%, defeating Bhagavanth Rao from the BJP who received 235,285 votes (26.80%).

G Kishan Reddy vs Danam Nagender (Secunderabad)

In Secunderabad, BJP's State President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy are eyeing a second consecutive term. He is pitted against Congress' Danam Nagender and Thigulla Padma Rao Goud of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

In 2019, BJP's G. Kishan Reddy secured 3,84,780 votes (42.0 per cent), while Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS) garnered 322,666 votes (35.3 per cent). Congress' Anjan Kumar Yadav. M stood third with 1,73,229 votes (18.9 per cent).

Nageswara Rao vs Ramasahayam R Reddy vs Tandra Vinod Rao (Khammam)

Telangana's Khammam is set to witness a triangular contest between the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the BJP.

The Congress party has fielded Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy as its candidate, while the sitting MP Nama Nageswara Rao has been nominated by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Tandra Vinod Rao.

The Khammam seat was dominated by the Congress till 2004. However, in the three subsequent Lok Sabha polls, the seat was won by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2009, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in 2014, and the BRS in 2019.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar vs Velichala R Rao (Karimnagar)

In Telangana's Karimnagar, BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the former state unit president is set to face Velichala Rajender Rao of the Congress and B Vinod Kumar of the BRS in a triangular contest.