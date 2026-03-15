A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district for allegedly injecting his HIV-positive blood into a 24-year-old woman after her family called off their marriage upon learning about his HIV status, police said. Telangana man held for ‘injecting’ woman with HIV+ blood after marriage called off

According to Pocharam IT Corridor police inspector Bedada Raju, the incident took place in Ghatkesar town on March 11 when the accused allegedly went to the woman’s house with a syringe containing his blood and forcibly injected it into her.

Quoting the complaint lodged by the woman’s father, the inspector said that the father proposed getting his daughter married to the accused, who is also their close relative. “However, as the parents of the accused were suffering from HIV, he was apprehensive that the accused might also be HIV-positive,” Raju said.

Six months ago, the woman’s father had the accused undergo an HIV test at a laboratory in Uppal. “The test results showed that the accused was HIV-positive. As a result, the woman’s family called off the proposed marriage,” the inspector said.

On March 11, when the woman was alone at home, the accused went to her house with a syringe containing his blood and forcibly injected it into her before fleeing the spot. “The family then took her to a private hospital at Uppal. The woman told her parents that the accused had forcibly injected her with a syringe containing his blood in an attempt to compel her to marry him,” the inspector said.

Two days later, the family lodged a complaint with the Pocharam IT Corridor police. “Based on the complaint, we launched a manhunt for the accused and arrested him on Saturday,” Raju said.

Police registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused and produced him before a local court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

“The woman was subsequently shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for further treatment and medical evaluation. Further investigation is on,” the inspector said.

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