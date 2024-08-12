 Telangana man prepares 'Peacock curry' for YouTube views, now faces jail because… | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Telangana man prepares 'Peacock curry' for YouTube views, now faces jail because…

ByHT News Desk
Aug 12, 2024 10:45 AM IST

Kodam Pranay Kumar, the YouTuber, pulled the stunt to garner more views for his channel.

A Telangana YouTuber has landed in a soup after he posted a video on how to prepare peacock curry. The incident took place in the state's Rajanna Sircilla district.

A peacock flies amid fog during a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Chandigarh (PTI file photo)
A peacock flies amid fog during a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Chandigarh (PTI file photo)

Kodam Pranay Kumar, the YouTuber, pulled the stunt to garner more views for his channel.

Upon receiving information that a man posted a video on his channel on how to cook peacock curry, a team of forest officials reached Tangallapalli village and recovered the curry from the man's house. The curry sample was sent to a lab for forensic analysis.

A case was registered against the man on Sunday.

According to India Today, after outrage, Kodam Pranay Kumar was detained.

The video was taken down by the broadcast company.

He is facing charges under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Per the officials, the video was taken down because it promoted the killing of a protected species.

The local forest department has collected samples for forensic analysis.

Sircilla Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhil Mahajan told the channel that a case was registered under relevant sections.

The YouTuber's blood samples and the curry were sent for lab testing. The police have vowed strict action if samples test positive for peacock meat.

The Indian peacock is the National Bird of India.

"The Indian peacock, Pavo cristatus, the National Bird of India, is a colourful, swan-sized bird, with a fan-shaped crest of feathers, a white patch under the eye and a long, slender neck. The male of the species is more colourful than the female, with a glistening blue breast and neck and a spectacular bronze-green tail of around 200 elongated feathers. The female is brownish, slightly smaller than the male and lacks the tail. The elaborate courtship dance of the male, fanning out the tail and preening its feathers is a gorgeous sight," a government website says.

News / India News / Telangana man prepares 'Peacock curry' for YouTube views, now faces jail because…
