Telangana man shot dead in gas station store in Florida

A 40-year old man from Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir district was shot dead by unidentified men in Florida, United States on Tuesday night. The two assailants are suspected to be robbers.

The man, identified as Kotha Goverdhan Reddy, was working as a clerk at a gas station near Beulah Community on the highway between Baldwin County Line and Pensacola City Limits.

According to information reaching the victims’ relatives, two men, one of them with a hood pulled over his head, barged into the store belonging to the gas station, where Reddy was alone at around 8:15 pm local time.

“We received phone call from his friends in the morning that he was shot dead by two unidentified men. We don’t know the reason why they killed him. No further details are known as it is night over there,” Reddy’s cousin C Madhusudhan Reddy told HT.

Reddy’s father Kotha Narsi Reddy is a retired armyman and mother Padma is a house wife. His wife and two teenaged daughters stay with his parents at their native village Raheem Khan Pet in Yadadri Bhongir district.

“He left for the US seven years ago in search of a job and has been working in the store in Florida,” Madhusudhan Reddy said.

According to local media reports, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida have launched the hunt for two men they say are responsible for the shooting down the gas station clerk.

Footage from a security video showed two men -- one of whom was masked unmasked and the other with a hoodie to cover his face. It appears to be a robbery attempt, the reports said.

The Sheriff’s office said no arrests have been made and the investigation is on.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 21:59 IST