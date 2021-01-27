Telangana may raise retirement age of government employees to 60

The retirement age of all government employees will be raised to 60 years from 58, if the Telangana government implements the recommendations of the Pay Revision Commission.

The three-member PRC headed by retired IAS officer CR Biswal, constituted by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government in May 2018 to look into the revision of salaries of employees and pensioners, submitted its report to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the first week of January, but it was made available to the employees only on Wednesday.

Incidentally, it is the first PRC constituted by the Telangana government after the formation of the state in June 2014. The earlier pay revision was done in 2015, based on the recommendations of the PRC constituted during the combined Andhra Pradesh government in 2013.

In his party’s election manifesto, KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, promised to the employees that he would enhance the age of superannuation of the state government employees from 58 to 61 years.

After coming to power, the chief minister entrusted the issue to the PRC. The panel has recommended that the retirement age could be raised to 60 years, on par with the Central government employees.

The PRC also recommended a fitment of 7.5 per cent on basic pay. Since the DA had been merged with effect from July 1, 2018, the revised pay scales come into operation from the same day. “The government may take a view on the date from which the financial benefit would accrue keeping in view its resource position and the various demands thereon,” the report said.

While continuing the existing practice of following the Central government in sanctioning DA twice a year, the PRC recommended that the release of DA instalments would also be done along the lines of the Centre.

“For every one per cent increase in DA sanctioned by the Central government, the DA to be sanctioned by the state to its employees would be 0.910 % for the DA starting from January, 2019,” the panel said.

The PRC, however, suggested a decrease in the percentage of house rent allowance from 30%, 20%, 14.5% and 12% in case of four categories of places of posting (based on population) to 24%, 17%, 13% and 11%, respectively.

The body recommended that the Child Care Leave (CCL) be enhanced from 90 days to 120 days in the case of normal children. In case of disabled children, the CCL will be enhanced from 90 days to two years, on par with the Central government. This leave will be granted with 100 per cent of the salary for the first 365 days and 80 per cent of the salary for the next 365 days.

For cashless treatment under EHS,it has recommended collecting 1% of basic pay from employees and 1% of basic pension from the pensioners and creating a ‘separate reserve’. The expenditure shall be met from the above reserve initially and the same shall be recouped from the reimbursement by the Government, after scrutiny of bills as per the existing rules, it said.

The panel also recommended removal of the facility for reimbursement of tuition fee to the children of the employees. However, an incentive amount of ₹2000 per annum per pupil, subject to a maximum of two children only be allowed to the employees who have admitted their children in government schools.