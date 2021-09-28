Telangana rain: Depression to weaken into low-pressure area, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that the resultant depression from the Cyclone Gulab currently lay centered over Telangana and its adjoining regions, but is expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over the next six hours. The IMD has also issued flash flood alerts in Telangana as it said that the downpour will continue at least for the next 48 hours due to the remnants of Cyclone Gulab. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Gujarat, the Konkan coast, Marathwada, and Maharashtra over the next two to three days, according to the notifications issued by the IMD.

According to alerts issued by the Met department, the cyclonic depression progressed overnight from the adjoining south Chhattisgarh region to enter the skies of northern Telangana and adjoining Vidarbha. On Tuesday morning, it covered the entire region of Telangana, Vidarbha, and the adjoining Marathwada as well, the added.

In a notification issued at 5:30am, the met department noted, “Depression lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 28th September 2021 over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha. To weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next six hours.”

Depression lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 28th September 2021 over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada & Vidarbha. To weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 06 hours. pic.twitter.com/wK9fHxdBI9 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 28, 2021

The IMD is tracking the depression – a remnant of the cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ – over the course of its trajectory in the coastal regions of India. It is likely to move further west-northwestwards and emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Gujarat coast on Thursday evening. Although the system is not likely to further intensify over the northeast Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours, the Met department said that there is a possibility of another cyclone, named Shaheen, forming over the Arabian Sea forming from the remnants of Gulab.

Meanwhile, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared a state-wide holiday on Tuesday for all government offices and educational institutions due to the heavy rains.