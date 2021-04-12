Telangana records 2,251 new Covid-19 cases, death toll mounts to 1,765

Telangana reported 2,251 new Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to over 3.29 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,765 with six more fatalities, the state government said on Monday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 355, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri (258) and Nizamabad (244), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8pm on April 11.

The total number of cases stood at 3,29,529 while with 565 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,05,900.

The state has 21,864 active cases and over 79 thousand samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 1.10 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.97 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54%, while it was 1.3% at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 92.82%, while it was 89.9% in the country.

According to a separate release, over 18.56 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while over 3.02 lakh got their second shot also as of April 11.