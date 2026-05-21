HyderabadTelangana continued to reel under extreme heat on Wednesday, with as many as 19 districts recording maximum temperatures above 46 degrees Celsius and 82 places reporting heatwave conditions. Telangana reels under heatwave as 19 districts log over 46 degree Celsius: Data

According to official data released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the highest temperature recorded till 5 pm on Wednesday was 46.5 degrees Celsius at Dilawarpur in Nirmal district. It was followed by 46.4 degrees Celsius at Dharmasagar in Hanamkonda district, Choppadandi in Karimnagar district and Odela in Peddapalli district.

Similarly, Raikal in Jagitial district, Jangaon town in Jangaon district, Penuballi in Khammam district, Asifabad in Kumuram Bheem district, Kotapalli in Mancherial district and Balkonda in Nizamabad district recorded 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Several other parts of north Telangana recorded maximum temperatures ranging between 45.8 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said, adding that the rest of the state registered temperatures between 41 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad, too, recorded maximum temperatures ranging from 41 degrees Celsius to 42.4 degrees Celsius.

The bulletin further said 82 places across 17 districts reported heatwave conditions, with Jangaon and Kumuram Bheem districts witnessing extreme heatwave conditions.

Meanwhile, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the prevailing heatwave situation in the state at an official meeting following a warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). He appealed to people to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

According to an official statement, Revanth Reddy directed officials to take all necessary precautionary measures and ensure the availability of adequate ORS packets, supply of drinking water and uninterrupted power supply to residents.

The chief minister also directed the medical and health department to provide better treatment to patients suffering from sunstroke and admitted to hospitals. Local authorities were instructed to set up free drinking water supply centres in urban areas.

Appealing to people not to venture out of their homes and avoid travelling during the afternoon, Revanth Reddy ordered chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to continuously monitor the situation in the districts and issue necessary guidelines to district collectors to ensure public safety during the summer.