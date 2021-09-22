Telangana reports 244 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

Telangana on Tuesday logged 244 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 663,906, while the toll rose to 3,907 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 72, followed by Karimnagar and Nalgonda (19 each) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm, a health department bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 296 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number till date to 655,061.

The number of active cases was 4,938, the bulletin said.

It said 50,505 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 25,947,467.

The samples tested per million population was 697,137.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.66 per cent, while it was 97.72 per cent in the country.