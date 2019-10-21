Telangana’s Huzurnagar assembly seat registers 85 per cent polling till 5 pm

india

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 23:25 IST

Around 84.96 per cent of polling was reported for the by-election to Huzurnagar assembly seat in Telangana’s Suryapet district at the time of closure of polling hours at 5 pm on Monday.

According to reports from the office of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, the polling percentage is expected to go up slightly as there were queues at various polling stations and they would exercise their franchise.

In the assembly elections held on December 7, 2018, the polling percentage recorded in Huzurnagar assembly constituency was 85.15 per cent. The total number of voters in the constituency as per the final electoral roll was 2,36,842.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Pradesh Congress Committee chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy after his election as MP from the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency.

As many as 28 candidates were in the fray for the by-elections. While the Congress had fielded Uttam Reddy’s wife Padmavathi, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi retained its candidate S Saidi Reddy, who lost to the Congress in the December 2018 elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party fielded Dr Kota Rama Rao, while the Telugu Desam Party also entered the fray by fielding Chava Kiranmai. Journalist-turned-politician Teenmaar Mallanna is making his debut as an independent in this bypoll.

The counting of votes for the constituency will be held at Suryapet on Thursday.

