Telangana schools, theatres, marriage halls to be shut after new coronavirus case

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 09:10 IST

The Telangana government on Saturday ordered educational institutes, coaching centres, summer camps and movie theatres to shut down till the end of March after it reported the second case of coronavirus in initial testing in a Hyderabad man, who came back from Italy.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said in the assembly earlier in the day that the first person who tested positive for coronavirus in the state was discharged on Friday night from Gandhi Hospital.

Later after chairing an emergency cabinet meeting in the evening for three hours, he said the fresh case of coronavirus had been identified at Gandhi Hospital.

“He has been tested positive for the virus and has been kept in isolation. Two more patients with coronavirus symptoms have also been admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital and their samples have been sent to Pune for testing,” KCR, as the chief minister is called, said while speaking to reporters.

The cabinet approved a 15-day action plan and decided to release Rs 500 crore immediately for taking up effective measures to tackle coronavirus.

“Accordingly, all educational institutions, coaching centres, summer camps etc. will be shut down from tonight till March 31. There is no exception for any institution and those who would violate this direction would be seriously dealt with,” KCR said.

He said board examinations for Class 10, 11 and 12 would go on as usual but adequate precautions needed to be taken. Those who are living in welfare hostels and residential institutions could stay back for writing their exams.

The chief minister also announced the closure of all wedding halls but said those who had already booked till March 31 could go ahead with their plans but will be allowed to invite 200 guests.

“No permissions would be given for any meetings, rallies, trade fairs, seminars and exhibitions. All sports events would be cancelled and all indoor and outdoor stadiums, swimming pools and gyms would be closed,” KCR said.

The chief minister warned of serious action against rumour-mongers on social media and mainstream media for false reporting.

As many as 1020 beds in isolation wards and 321 beds in intensive care units with 240 ventilators had been readied. “We have also set up four quarantine hospitals to deal with the virus scare,” he said.

The chief minister hinted that the ongoing budget session, which is originally scheduled to continue till March 20, might be cut short. “It will be finalised after discussing with the Speaker,” he said.

The chief minister said though there was no major threat of coronavirus in Telangana as of now, it could not remain isolated when the entire world has been affected.

“Hyderabad is the sixth-largest metropolitan city with vibrant life. We have one of the busiest airports in the country with high traffic density. People from various parts of the country and world come to Hyderabad every day through flights, trains, buses and other means of transport. That is why we need to be more cautious,” KCR said.

He said as many as 200 medical experts had been positioned at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad to screen flyers coming from abroad and whoever is found with symptoms are being sent to hospitals for isolation and testing.

Telangana producers’ council, which met in the city on Saturday, took stock of the situation in theatres across the state, which are witnessing reduced footfall in the last few days.

“They announced the closure of all cinema theatres till March 31,” film chamber president and former lawmaker M Murali Mohan said.