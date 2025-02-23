Telangana tunnel collapse: No communication with those trapped; Army pressed into rescue operation | 10 points

Rescuers are yet to make contact with eight persons trapped inside an under-construction tunnel in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana after a portion of its roof collapsed on Saturday. A general view shows a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel, a day after a portion of the tunnel collapsed at Nagarkurnool district in Telangana on February 23, 2025.(AFP)

“As of now, we don't have communication with them (those trapped),” Nagarkurnool District Collector B Santhosh was quoted as saying by PTI. "The rescuers will go inside and see, and then we will be able to tell.”

The eight persons are trapped around 14 km inside the tunnel of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project.

According to officials, 51 workers were carrying out excavation work through a hill, about 120 km from Hyderabad, when a part of the tunnel’s roof caved in at around 8.30 am. Most of the workers escaped but some, including two site engineers, were trapped behind a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) close to the 14-km mark in the tunnel.

The tunnel is part of the SLBC project, which seeks to provide 30 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet) of water to Nalgonda from the Srisailam reservoir.

