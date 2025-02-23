Rahul Gandhi asks Telangana CM to leave 'no stone unturned' in SLBC tunnel rescue op

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called up Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to take updates about the ongoing rescue ops for the workers stuck in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel after a portion of it collapsed on Saturday. Telangana tunnel collapse: The incident happened at 8:30 am on Saturday.(X/ANI)

Revanth Reddy detailed how the state government responded swiftly to start the rescue operations in the call that lasted for about 20 minutes, reported news agency ANI. Through a post on X, Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi appreciated their efforts and asked them to leave no stone unturned in rescuing the trapped workers.

“My leader, and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Saba, Shri @RahulGandhi Ji spoke to me over the ongoing rescue operations at the SLBC tunnel. Exlplained the alacrity with which our government responded on getting the news, including rushing Minister Shri Uttam Kumar Reddy Reddy garu to the spot, and deployment of the NRDF and SRDF rescue squads,” Reddy said the post.

“Rahul ji appreciated the steps taken so far and our constant monitoring of the situation. He asked us to leave no stone unturned to try to save the trapped workers, which I assured we are doing,” he added.

Last night, after learning about the incident, Rahul Gandhi said that he was “deeply distressed” over it. “Deeply distressed to learn about the tunnel roof collapse in Telangana. My thoughts are with those trapped inside and their families at this difficult time. I have been informed that rescue operations are underway, and the state government along with disaster relief teams are doing everything possible to expeditiously bring back those in danger,” he had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Reddy last night about the incident and offered necessary assistance from the centre.

SLBC tunnel collapse

On Saturday morning, eight workers got trapped after a part of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel caved in while under-construction. Several rescue teams have been deployed since to bring them back. According to one of the rescued workers, knee-high mud and water has made it difficult for them to reach the collapse spot inside the tunnel.

Visuals show a pile of debris blocking the pathway inside the tunnel as rescue teams try to navigate a way through it. One of the rescue workers is also heard calling out the names of those trapped inside the tunnel with the hope of reaching out to them.

While the officials haven’t been able to identify the location of trapped workers, Telangana minister Uttam Reddy said that there is no hindrance in the oxygen supply to the trapped workers as the ventilation system inside the tunnel are functional.