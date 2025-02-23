8 still trapped under Telangana tunnel, rescue ops hindered by knee-deep water: 10 updates

Eight workers are still trapped in an under-construction tunnel in Telangana after it collapsed on Saturday morning. The incident happened at around 8:30 am on Saturday when a portion of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapsed in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district. While the rescue ops to bring out the eight trapped workers are on, the teams have said that it is difficult to reach the spot due to the mud.

Telangana tunnel collapse: The incident happened at 8:30 am on Saturday.(X/ANI)