e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Telangana woman forest official attacked during anti-encroachment drive

The official along with other staff was on the drive to remove illegal mango plantation in forest land.

india Updated: Oct 30, 2019 04:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
Swapna, a forest beat officer, suffered minor injuries when the crowd attacked the department personnel near Kothapalli village in Nennel Mandal.
Swapna, a forest beat officer, suffered minor injuries when the crowd attacked the department personnel near Kothapalli village in Nennel Mandal.(HT FILE)
         

A woman forest official was injured in an attack by a group of people when she and her colleagues tried to remove an alleged illegal plantation on forest land in Mancherial district on Tuesday, in the second such incident in recent months.

Swapna, a forest beat officer, suffered minor injuries when the crowd attacked the department personnel near Kothapalli village in Nennel Mandal, state Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Sobha said.

The official along with other staff was on the drive to remove illegal mango plantation in forest land. Today, a group attacked them with chilly powder. In the scuffle which followed, the woman official was injured, Sobha told PTI.

The beat officer was taken to a hospital where she was treated for the injuries, she added.

When contacted, a police official in the district said an inquiry into the incident was on.

The incident came nearly four months after a woman forest range officer was injured when a group allegedly led by the brother of a ruling TRS MLA attacked her Komaram Bheem Asifabad district over a land issue.

The June 30 assault, caught on camera, had sparked an outrage.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 04:26 IST

tags
top news
6 labourers killed in J&K on day of EU group’s visit
6 labourers killed in J&K on day of EU group’s visit
Modi inks strategic pact to deepen ties with Saudi Arabia
Modi inks strategic pact to deepen ties with Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed by US troops
Donald Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed by US troops
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
India’s achievements have earned world’s respect: Saudi King to PM Modi
India’s achievements have earned world’s respect: Saudi King to PM Modi
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News