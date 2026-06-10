Telangana woman shot dead by husband after domestic dispute; accused on the run

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, police said on Wednesday, adding that the incident possibly stemmed from a domestic dispute.

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly killed in a shooting following a domestic dispute in Telangana.(Unsplash/representative)

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The victim was identified as Nisha Rani, according to ANI news agency.

The accused, her husband Arun, remains absconding, and special teams have been assigned to find him, the news agency reported. The incident took place in the Maruthi Nagar area.

Also read: Man shoots wife, son dead in Gurugram, arrested

Woman allegedly shot dead by husband

According to the police, Nisha sustained fatal gunshot injuries during the incident that took place at around 5:30 am.

Police said that Arun opened fire on her during an argument. Preliminary investigation suggests that there were three rounds of shooting, according to the report.

Nisha died before she could receive medical attention, officials said, adding that excessive blood loss was the reason for her death.

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{{^usCountry}} The exact sequence of events leading up to the alleged shooting is yet to be found. The investigators are examining all aspects of the case to find the reason. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exact sequence of events leading up to the alleged shooting is yet to be found. The investigators are examining all aspects of the case to find the reason. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Ghaziabad: Husband among three held for killing his wife, burning body Hunt on for accused husband {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Ghaziabad: Husband among three held for killing his wife, burning body Hunt on for accused husband {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Soon after the incident happened, the accused, Arun, fled the area and is still missing. Local authorities have formed a special team to locate and find him. According to the police, teams have already been formed to track his movements and gather information that could lead to his arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after the incident happened, the accused, Arun, fled the area and is still missing. Local authorities have formed a special team to locate and find him. According to the police, teams have already been formed to track his movements and gather information that could lead to his arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There were no immediate details on the weapon used in the alleged crime. Investigators are expected to question relatives, neighbours and others who may have information relevant to the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There were no immediate details on the weapon used in the alleged crime. Investigators are expected to question relatives, neighbours and others who may have information relevant to the case. {{/usCountry}}

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After the legal formalities at the crime scene, the body was taken for post-mortem examination.

The autopsy findings might help investigators to understand the chronology of events and the nature of the injuries caused to the victim.

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