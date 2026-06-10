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Telangana woman shot dead by husband after domestic dispute; accused on the run

A hunt is on for the husband of the woman, accused of shooting her dead after a domestic dispute in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 04:29 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A 35-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, police said on Wednesday, adding that the incident possibly stemmed from a domestic dispute.

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly killed in a shooting following a domestic dispute in Telangana.(Unsplash/representative)

The victim was identified as Nisha Rani, according to ANI news agency.

The accused, her husband Arun, remains absconding, and special teams have been assigned to find him, the news agency reported. The incident took place in the Maruthi Nagar area.

Also read: Man shoots wife, son dead in Gurugram, arrested

Woman allegedly shot dead by husband

According to the police, Nisha sustained fatal gunshot injuries during the incident that took place at around 5:30 am.

Police said that Arun opened fire on her during an argument. Preliminary investigation suggests that there were three rounds of shooting, according to the report.

Nisha died before she could receive medical attention, officials said, adding that excessive blood loss was the reason for her death.

After the legal formalities at the crime scene, the body was taken for post-mortem examination.

The autopsy findings might help investigators to understand the chronology of events and the nature of the injuries caused to the victim.

 
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