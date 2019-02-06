Depressed over break-up, 21-year-old Telugu TV actress Naga Jhansi commits suicide in Hyderabad

Naga Jhansi, an upcoming actress, who was playing a main role in an ongoing Telugu television serial in a popular channel, committed suicide by hanging herself at her apartment in Hyderabad late on Tuesday night.

According to Punjagutta police, Naga Jhansi (21), native of Vadali village of Mudinepalli block in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room at Sairam Residency in Srinagar Colony early on Wednesday.

Following a complaint from her parents, the police rushed to her place and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for post-mortem.

Jhansi acted in a few television serials including ‘Pavitra Bandham’ the popular Telugu serial being telecast on Star Maa channel.

Enquiries by the police revealed that Jhansi, who was also running a beauty parlour at her apartment, had an affair with one Surya, a family acquaintance for the last six months. However, the couple broke up recently and since then, she had been in severe depression.

Jhansi’s parents, who live in their native village, were expecting her to return for a house warming ceremony on February 22. Her brother Durgaprasad, who was staying with her in Hyderabad, told the police that the family members that had no idea about the love affair, but admitted that she had been in a state of depression for some time. “She had not been attending her shoots for the last few days,” he said.

Jhansi had not left any suicide note with her. However, the police noticed WhatsApp chat between Jhansi and Surya in her mobile which they have confiscated. “We hope to find some clues from the chats on the reasons for her suicide,” Punjagutta sub-inspector of police Mohan Kumar said.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 11:36 IST