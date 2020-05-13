Ten Agra jail inmates test positive for Covid-19

india

Updated: May 13, 2020 17:09 IST

Agra: Ten prisoners of Agra Central Jail tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and were moved to an isolation ward, prison senior superintendent VK Singh said.

The jail authorities have requested the Uttar Pradesh health department to collect samples of other prisoners and staff for tests.

Singh said, “There were 14 suspected cases and reports of four were negative while 10 inmates tested positive for the Coronavirus.”

The prisoners who tested positive were being held in barrack number three.

“We have evacuated barrack number three and requested the health department to collect samples of other inmates of the barrack and the jail staff,” Singh said.

Jailor SP Mishra said the request for collecting the samples of the other prisoners and staff had been made to the chief medical officer of Agra. According to Mishra, there are 1,941 inmates in Central Jail and about 120 jail staff, including senior officials.

On May 9, a prisoner who tested positive for Covid-19 died at Sarojani Naidu Medical College (SNMC). Subsequently, an 85-year-old prisoner from the same barrack, who was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, died at SNMC on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded more than 3,600 infections and 82 deaths so far.