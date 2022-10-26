Home / India News / Tension in Karnataka's Shivamogga after alleged attack on two persons

Tension in Karnataka's Shivamogga after alleged attack on two persons

Published on Oct 26, 2022

Shivamogga SP G K Mithun Kumar assured that the situation was under control and there is no need to panic.

Security was beefed up in Shivamogga that witnessed the brutal killing of a Hindu activist a few months ago.
ByHT News Desk

Tension prevailed in Karnataka's Shivamogga district after two people were allegedly attacked in separate incidents on Monday night. One of the victims, Prakash, claimed that the attackers shouted anti-RSS slogans and passed comments against Hindutva activists. Prakash suffered minor injuries in the attack, and is in hospital.

“Two men started hitting me with their hands, then stones and other things, and kicked me, they used some derogatory words against RSS and activists, while one was on the bike...," he told reporters, as quoted by PTI.

"I fell to the ground, they still attacked me, but somehow I got up, they hit me in my face and then on my head which led to bleeding, I somehow ran towards my home nearby, but they came chasing and attacked me with stones. As soon as my mother opened the door, I ran in.”

Shivamogga SP G K Mithun Kumar assured that the situation was under control and there is no need to panic. The police have taken three suspects into custody at Doddapete PS - Market Fouzan, Azhar alias Azzu, and Faraz.

"They, along with 2 more accused (not secured yet) on two bikes, passed comments against one Praveen at around 11pm in Seegehatti. Later, they dropped 4th and 5th accused somewhere, went to Bharmappa Nagar Road and pelted stones and passed comments against one Prakash," Kumar added, according to ANI.

Kumar said that the motive of the attack was “retaliation” as the victims had passed comments against one of the alleged attacker, identified as Market Fouzan, a few days ago.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters that police have already taken three people in custody and “they will do what needs to be done”, reported news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

karnataka shivamogga
