Term ends in January, but Amit Shah to remain BJP president till 2019 Lok Sabha elections

BJP will not hold its organisational polls till the end of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2018 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amit Shah inaugurated BJP National Office Bearers meeting at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi today.(@BJP4India/Twitter)

Amit Shah will continue to be the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) till the end of the much-awaited 2019 Lok Sabha polls, highly-placed sources said on Saturday.

Shah’s tenure was set to end in January, but the BJP in its national executive meeting decided that he should continue until the end of the polls, where the party is expected to face a mounted united opposition.

BJP will not hold its organisational polls till the end of the general elections, the sources said.

The party is likely to present itself as a promoter of the interests of the backward classes — a constituency it has constantly been wooing to big electoral successes since 2014 — led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 15:18 IST

