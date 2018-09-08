BJP national executive meet today, party to discuss 3 major resolutions

Three major resolutions concerning politics and economy are set to be taken up at the two-day BJP national executive meeting that begins on Saturday, according to highly placed sources.

Top leaders from all parts of the country will attend the meeting, which was initially scheduled in August, but shifted due to the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The meeting will discuss assembly and national elections on Saturday and Sunday, top sources told HT.

With Vajpayee looming large, audio tapes and video clips of the former prime minister’s poems will be played at the venue, the Ambedkar Bhawan in New Delhi.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 13:58 IST