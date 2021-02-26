Terminal 1 of Mumbai International airport to resume domestic operations from March 10
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport(CSMIA) will be re-opening its Terminal 1(T1) for domestic flights operations from March 10. Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet will now resume all their domestic operations from T1, news agency ANI quoted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport authorities as saying.
Indigo will resume its operations from T1, while most of its operations will be managed from Terminal 2, the base flights of the airlines will resume operations from Terminal 1, CSMIA said.
GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet will begin their domestic operations from Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai from midnight of March 10. Budget carrier Go Air announced the transfer of its domestic operations to Terminal 1 of the CSMIA, Mumbai on Thursday. The relocation of its domestic flight operations to T1 will begin from March 1.
All the flight operations, be it international or domestic, were being managed from Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport since the lockdown was imposed last year to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
All international flights by the airlines will, however, be operated from Terminal 2 only. Currently, the carrier's all operations are managed from Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai only.
The airport authorities also said that the passengers will be able to access lounges and F&B outlets like the pre-Covid era.
