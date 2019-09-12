Terror plot foiled, truck laden with arms seized in J-K’s Kathua

india

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday foiled a major terror plot with the recovery in Lakhanpur area of Kathua district of a consignment of arms and ammunition from a Kashmir-bound truck. This is the first such recovery since Article 370, granting special status to J&K, was scrapped.

“A truck on its way to Kashmir from Punjab was checked and we found some arms and ammunition, including AK series rifles. We are still in the middle of preparing an inventory of the seizure,” said Shridhar Patil, Kathua SSP.

Patil added that three people, including the truck driver, who belong to Pulwama and Budgam districts in Kashmir, were arrested. Details will be shared once initial investigation is done, he said.

A truck was intercepted at 8.00 am on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway and during checking six AK-47 rifles were seized, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Makesh Singh told PTI.

It is believed that these suspected militants infiltrated from across the International Border via Bamyal border in Pathankot with the help of over-ground workers in Kashmir Valley, sources said.

The Bamyal sector in Pathankot district is a favourite infiltration route of Pakistani terrorists, one that the intruders who attacked the Dinanagar police station in Gurdaspur district last July, and those who killed two policemen in the Narot Jaimal Singh area a few years ago had taken.

