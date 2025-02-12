'Terror threat' to PM Modi's aircraft, Mumbai Police receives warning call, probe on

ModPrime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on an official tour to France and the United States, was allegedly the target of terrorists when he was departing for the visit, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday. PM Modi's US visit: After the warning call, Mumbai police immediately informed the concerned security agencies.(PMO)

As per ANI, Mumbai police received a call at the Police Control Room on February 11 alerting them that terrorists might attack the Prime Minister’s aircraft as he was leaving for his overseas trip.

Taking cognisance of the threat, the police immediately informed the concerned security agencies and an investigation was launched to assess the situation before his departure, reported ANI.

Also Read | ‘India’s scale, France's finesse will lead to global transformation': PM Modi's invitation to investors at CEOs Forum

"On 11th February, a call was received at Mumbai Police Control Room warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi's aircraft as he was leaving on an official visit abroad. Considering the serious nature of the information, the Police informed other agencies and began an investigation," Mumbai police said in a statement.

Authorities are investigating the matter.

PM Modi's France, US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached France on Tuesday (IST) and received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival.

The Indian leader then met US Vice President JD Vance and French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders later addressed the AI Action Summit and the 14th India-France CEOs Forum.

Also Read | In France's Marseille, PM Modi recalls Savarkar’s ‘courageous escape’; to inaugurate Indian consulate

On Wednesday (IST), Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris where they discussed the "incredible opportunities" AI will bring to India.

The Indian-origin Alphabet Inc. CEO also discussed how Google and India can work together on the country’s “digital transformation”.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate a new Consulate General of India with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Also Read | AI writing code for the century, says PM Modi

This is Modi's sixth visit to France. From France, Modi will travel to the US on the second leg of his two-nation tour.

PM Modi will visit the US on February 12-13 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since President Trump assumed office for his second term.