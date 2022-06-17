Terrorist behind killing of J&K BJP sarpanch, wife shot dead in encounter

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists including one who was involved in the killing of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) sarpanch Gh Rasool Dar and his wife last year was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, police said.

The police have identified the terrorists as Junaid Bhat and Basit Wani. Wani was involved in the killing of BJP sarpanch, Gh Rasool Dar and his wife, a panch, in Anantnag on August 9 last year. Police said that both the terrorists were active in Anantnag.

On Thursday afternoon, the Anantnag police, Army (19 RR) and CRPF (164Bn) launched an operation at Hangalgund area of Anantnag after they got specific inputs about the presence of terrorists. The operation lasted for 12 hours.

“Killed terrorists identified as Junaid Bhat & Basit Wani of HM terror outfit. Terrorist Basit Wani was involved in killing of BJP’s Sarpanch Gh Rasool Dar & his wife, a Panch on 9/8/21 in Anantnag,” tweeted Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police, Kashmir.

Last year, terrorists killed Dar and his wife inside their rented accommodation in Anantnag town and fled from the spot.

On Thursday, two terrorists including Zubair Sofi, who the police claimed was involved in the killing of school teacher Rajini Bala on May 31, were killed at Mishipora in Kulgam.

Hailing from Samba, 36-year-old Bala had been teaching in Kulgam since her recruitment in 2011 under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes quota of the district cadre.