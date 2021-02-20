IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Terrorist guns down 2 policemen in Valley
A police spokesperson said: “Preliminary investigation indicates involvement of two terrorists in the attack. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local, and another FT (foreign terrorist), affiliated with LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them.” (Representative Image)(HT File Photo)
A police spokesperson said: “Preliminary investigation indicates involvement of two terrorists in the attack. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local, and another FT (foreign terrorist), affiliated with LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them.” (Representative Image)(HT File Photo)
india news

Terrorist guns down 2 policemen in Valley

The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror group that is controlled by top handlers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), took responsibility for the attack in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:17 AM IST

A terrorist shot dead two policemen on a busy street in Srinagar on Friday, a day after a delegation of 24 foreign envoys concluded their visit to Jammu and Kashmir, officials familiar with the matter said.

A CCTV video of the incident released by the police shows the terrorist pulling out an assault rifle hidden inside his ‘pheran’, a loose over-garment worn during winters, and firing at the unarmed policemen in the city’s Baghat Barzulla area, which is situated along the high-security airport road, and fleeing from the spot. “The injured policemen, grade constable Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama Kupwara and constable Suhail Ahmad of Logripora Aishmuqam, succumbed to injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror group that is controlled by top handlers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), took responsibility for the attack in a statement.

A police spokesperson said: “Preliminary investigation indicates involvement of two terrorists in the attack. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local, and another FT (foreign terrorist), affiliated with LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them.”

Politicians from across party lines condemned the attack.

“What makes this attack even more reprehensible is that SgCT Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora were unarmed & shot in the back. Senseless & cowardly at the same time,” said former J&K chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

People’s Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack, saying the “cycle of violence only begets misery”. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Altaf Thakur termed the attack an act of cowardice. “There is no place for such cowardly acts and the attackers must be brought to book,” he said.

3 militants, one cop killed in separate encounters

Three suspected militants and a policeman were killed in two separate encounters in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Central Kashmir’s Budgam districts on Thursday night and early Friday, the police said. The Shopian shoot-out started during a joint operation by the police and the CRPF in Badigam village on Thursday night, the police said.

The other encounter took place early on Friday during a joint operation by the Budgam police and the CRPF in Zanigam Beerwah village on Friday.

3 held for attack on restaurant owner’s son

Meanwhile, three men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an attack on a restaurant owner’s son here two days ago, when a 24-member delegation of foreign envoys arrived on a two-day visit to J&K, the police said on Friday.

Akash Mehra, son of the owner of Krishna Dhaba in Durganag area of the city, was shot at by unidentified men from a close range. “We have arrested three men, who were involved in the attack at Krishna Dhaba,” said IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
MS Golwalkar of the RSS, who met Mahatma Gandhi in September 1947.(HT Archives)
MS Golwalkar of the RSS, who met Mahatma Gandhi in September 1947.(HT Archives)
india news

Controversy after govt pays tribute to MS Golwalkar

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:32 AM IST
Another official who asked not to be named said it was not the first time that the government was marking the birth anniversary of the Sangh’s second chief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A police spokesperson said: “Preliminary investigation indicates involvement of two terrorists in the attack. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local, and another FT (foreign terrorist), affiliated with LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them.” (Representative Image)(HT File Photo)
A police spokesperson said: “Preliminary investigation indicates involvement of two terrorists in the attack. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local, and another FT (foreign terrorist), affiliated with LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them.” (Representative Image)(HT File Photo)
india news

Terrorist guns down 2 policemen in Valley

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:17 AM IST
The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror group that is controlled by top handlers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), took responsibility for the attack in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA's Dr Swati Mohan.(Twitter/@NASA)
NASA's Dr Swati Mohan.(Twitter/@NASA)
india news

Meet Indian-American Mohan who announced Mars landing

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:10 AM IST
“Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance is safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” Mohan announced on Thursday as scientists in the mission control room of the US space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory erupted in cheers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inspector general of police Laxmi Singh said Vinay Kumar, a resident of a village neighbouring that of the victims’, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges of murder and concealing evidence. They belong to the same caste as the victims, said local officials. (Representative Image) (PTI)
Inspector general of police Laxmi Singh said Vinay Kumar, a resident of a village neighbouring that of the victims’, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges of murder and concealing evidence. They belong to the same caste as the victims, said local officials. (Representative Image) (PTI)
india news

21-year-old man, teen aid held for poisoning Dalit girls in Unnao

By Haider Naqvi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The three Dalit girls were found unconscious in a field near their home in Unnao district late on Wednesday by family members. Two of them died soon after, and the third, who is 16 years old, is in a critical condition in a Kanpur hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The activist was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.(File Photo/AFP )
The activist was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.(File Photo/AFP )
india news

Three-day judicial custody for Disha, bail may be heard today

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Lawyer representing Disha told the court that there were irregularities in the case diary; police to seek activist’s custody again next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescuers on Thursday recovered another body from the Tapovan dam tunnel in Uttarakhand’s flash flood-hit Chamoli district, taking the toll from the tragedy to 59,(PTI)
Rescuers on Thursday recovered another body from the Tapovan dam tunnel in Uttarakhand’s flash flood-hit Chamoli district, taking the toll from the tragedy to 59,(PTI)
india news

The lessons to be drawn from Chamoli disaster

By Abhishek Jha, Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:41 AM IST
The effects of the climate crisis on Uttarakhand’s weather patterns and their impact on the environment’s capacity to sustain damage being done by the construction of dams makes the state particularly vulnerable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The increase in cases is being reported even as restrictions on several economic and social activities have eased across the country, and people and governments appear to be getting complacent, with almost no mask discipline, experts warned. (Representative Image)(AP)
The increase in cases is being reported even as restrictions on several economic and social activities have eased across the country, and people and governments appear to be getting complacent, with almost no mask discipline, experts warned. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

India’s Covid-19 curve inches upwards amid fear of mutant strains

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Maharashtra, Kerala were responsible for 75% of 13,632 new cases recorded on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sputnik V has shown an efficacy rate of 91.6% in preventing Covid-19 in Phase 3 trials. The vaccine uses a similar adenovirus vector as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, whose Indian variant is Covishield.(AP)
Sputnik V has shown an efficacy rate of 91.6% in preventing Covid-19 in Phase 3 trials. The vaccine uses a similar adenovirus vector as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, whose Indian variant is Covishield.(AP)
india news

Dr Reddy’s applies for Sputnik authorisation

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Sputnik V has shown an efficacy of 91.6% in preventing Covid-19 in Phase 3 trials
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Goa government is going out of its way to compensate the farmers whose lands are being acquired and that they should cooperate. (Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant).(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Goa government is going out of its way to compensate the farmers whose lands are being acquired and that they should cooperate. (Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant).(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
india news

200 farmers protesting against upcoming Goa airport arrested in fresh flare-up

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:40 AM IST
  • The proposed International Airport at Goa’s northern frontier is being built on 1-crore square metres of land that has been acquired after much opposition that lasted more than a decade and was challenged right up to the Supreme Court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The draft bylaws for Ananta Basudeva Temple threatened to spoil the Odisha government’s plans of proposed beautification of the Lingaraj Temple as the latter came within the 100 metre radius, thereby ruling out any chances of new construction. (PTI PHOTO).
The draft bylaws for Ananta Basudeva Temple threatened to spoil the Odisha government’s plans of proposed beautification of the Lingaraj Temple as the latter came within the 100 metre radius, thereby ruling out any chances of new construction. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Culture ministry to put draft bylaws on hold for 2 Bhubaneswar temples

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • Last month, the National Monument Authority issued draft bylaws for the Jagannath Temple of Puri, and Ananta Basudeva and Brahmeswar Temples of Bhubaneswar under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier today, the CPI(M) tweeted a commemorative message on the death anniversary of Deng Xiaoping, who was the paramount leader of the People's Republic of China between December 1978 and November 1989. (Representative Image)(AFP)
Earlier today, the CPI(M) tweeted a commemorative message on the death anniversary of Deng Xiaoping, who was the paramount leader of the People's Republic of China between December 1978 and November 1989. (Representative Image)(AFP)
india news

BJP slams CPI-M for commemorating former Chinese leader

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
"Dear West Bengal and Kerala, Left Front's priorities are crystal clear - bat for China. Reject the outdated Communist ideology, Communist hypocrisy and Communist tyranny. They neither empathise with our soldiers nor our citizens," tweeted BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials said that the blast had formed a small crater measuring around 5 inches in diameter on the concrete platform suggesting that it was a powerful explosion. (ANI PHOTO).
Officials said that the blast had formed a small crater measuring around 5 inches in diameter on the concrete platform suggesting that it was a powerful explosion. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Forensic analysts, SIT visit blast site in Bengal’s Murshidabad, no arrests yet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
  • Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team and forensic analysts visited the spot, on Friday where the blast took place late on Wednesday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the name of Hoshangabad district would be changed and the district would henceforth be known as Narmadapuram. (ANI PHOTO)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the name of Hoshangabad district would be changed and the district would henceforth be known as Narmadapuram. (ANI PHOTO)
india news

MP’s Hoshangabad to be renamed as Narmadapuram: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • Under the rules for changing names of places, the Union home ministry approves proposals sent by state governments to change the name of districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccine is undergoing phase 3 clinical trial in India.(REUTERS)
The vaccine is undergoing phase 3 clinical trial in India.(REUTERS)
india news

Dr Reddy's begins process to obtain emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:48 PM IST
As part of the review process, the drug major will present the safety profile of phase 2 study, and interim data of phase 3 trial, which is expected to be complete by February 21, 2021, Dr Reddy's said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the data, there were 48 fatal road accidents this year and 51 deaths, less than half as compared to 2019, which recorded 104 deaths in 100 fatal accidents.(File photo)
As per the data, there were 48 fatal road accidents this year and 51 deaths, less than half as compared to 2019, which recorded 104 deaths in 100 fatal accidents.(File photo)
india news

Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19% in 2020 in comparison to 2019

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19 pc in 2020 in comparison to 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP