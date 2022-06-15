2 LeT-linked terrorists shot dead in J&K. 1 was involved in bank manager killing

Two terrorists linked with Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been killed in an encounter that broke out in the Kanjiular area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian late Tuesday night. One of the terrorists killed in the operation has been identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, police said. Lone, a resident of Shopian, was involved in the targeted killing of a bank manager in the Kulgam district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second terrorist has been identified as Tufail Ganai. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK 47 rifle and a pistol was recovered from the site of encounter, police added.

“One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Earlier this month, Vijay Kumar Beniwal, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at the Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district, was shot dead by a terrorist in broad daylight. Beniwal was a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

A security camera footage showed a terrorist entering the bank and firing at the bank manager.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beniwal's was the eighth targeted killing since May 1, and the third of a non-Muslim government employee. The recent spate of targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits, Hindu migrants, and government employees triggered another round of exit from the Valley amid demands of transfer to safer places till security situation improves.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON