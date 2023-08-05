Home / India News / Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri

PTI |
Aug 05, 2023 08:12 PM IST

The encounter started during a cordon and search operation by the police and the Army at Gundha-Khawas village in the Budhal area

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. (ANI File Photo/Representational image)
A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. (ANI File Photo/Representational image)

The encounter started during a cordon and search operation by the police and the Army at Gundha-Khawas village in the Budhal area following information about the presence of terrorists there, officials said.

They said a few gunshots were heard from the besieged village and reinforcements were rushed to the scene.

The ADGP said in Jammu that the encounter was going on.

"According to feedback from the ground, one terrorist has been killed so far," the officer said.

(This is a developing story. Refresh page for updates)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out