Terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in J-K’s Anantnag

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 11:21 IST

An identified terrorist was gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag during a gunfight, officials said on Monday.

They said two to three terrorists are holed up in Srigufwara area of Anantnag, where the encounter erupted early in the morning. A woman has also been arrested, according to officials.

On Sunday, three terrorists were killed in a day-long encounter with security forces in Sopore in the northern district of Baramulla.

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT’s) Usman was among those killed in the encounter in Reban.

“He was involved in a recent terror attack at Sopore in which one CRPF jawan was martyred and a civilian was also killed. Big success for police and security forces,” Vijay Kumar, Kashmir’s inspector general of police, said.

“Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Searches were going,” Kashmir Police Zone also tweeted.

Suspected terrorists also attempted to attack a deployment of central armed forces with grenades at Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

“Terrorist attempted an attack on CAPF at 1645 hours today at Chersoo, Awantipora. Suspects moving on a bike threw two grenades on CAPF (who were) deploying without taking out pins. Grenades did not explode. Efforts are on to nab the terrorists,” a spokesperson of the Indian Army said.

Officials have said around 134 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir so far this year with 48 of them in June, the highest monthly toll in recent years. Majority of these militants have been killed in south Kashmir.